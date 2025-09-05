Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Neelakshi Majumdar, an assistant professor of aerospace engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arkansas, speaks to Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams about private aviation safety.
The Nelms Dyslexia Center in Fayetteville hosted yesterday’s formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the center, the University of Arkansas, and the Academic Language Therapy Association. They’ll work together to make it more affordable for people to become Certified Academic Language Therapists. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reports.