Photos: See the red carpet looks at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Emmy Awards. This year's ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ premium subscribers, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Apple TV+'s drama Severance begins the evening with the most nominations this year, followed by HBO's The Penguin, Apple TV+'s The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Sydney Sweeney

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson

Danny Moloshok / AP / AP Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Quinta Brunson

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Parker Posey

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Aimee Lou Wood

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images / Getty Images Walton Goggins

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Jenna Ortega

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Selena Gomez

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Molly Gordon

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Natasha Rothwell

Richard Shotwell

/ AP / AP Lisa



Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Carrie Coon

Jae C. Hong / Invision / Invision Megan Stalter

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Lainey Wilson

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Kaitlyn Dever

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Bowen Yang

Danny Moloshok / AP / AP Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Jessica Williams

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Jason Isaacs

Danny Moloshok / AP / AP Jean Smart

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Jenny Slate

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Chris Perfetti

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Adam Scott

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Sarah Bock

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Michelle Monaghan

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP William Stanford Davis

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Alan Cumming

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Mark Indelicato

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Chloë Sevigny

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Joe Mande

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Chase Sui Wonders

Danny Moloshok / AP / AP Sam Star

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Richard Shotwell / AP / AP Ryan Ken

Jordan Strauss / AP / AP Dewayne Perkins