What's next in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Arkansas' Justice System is holding a conference this weekend in Little Rock. A variety of speakers and panelists will be present to discuss how incarceration affects the community and to hear from community members.