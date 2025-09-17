A shooting in Pennsylvania has left 3 officers dead and 2 injured

Updated September 17, 2025 at 6:53 PM CDT

Three law enforcement officers were killed and two were injured in a shooting in southern Pennsylvania, authorities said Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said during a press conference that the violence erupted in North Codorus Township in York County.

Paris said the officers were following up on a "domestic related" investigation that began Tuesday. Five officers were shot Wednesday afternoon, according to Paris. He said the two wounded officers are at a hospital, where they are in "critical but stable condition."

The gunman was fatally shot by police and there is no active threat, he added.

Paris said he could not provide further details. The York district attorney is expected to release more information later Wednesday evening, he added.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who traveled to the scene, said it was an "absolutely tragic and devastating day" for the county and the state.

"Grieve for the loss of life and three precious souls who served this county," he said. "And we continue to pray for the full recovery of those who were dealing with their wounds."

Shapiro continued, "This kind of violence isn't okay. We need to do better as a society."

He also said the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reached out to offer "the full support of the federal government." Investigators are also in contact with the local FBI.

Over 456,000 people live in York County, which is about a two hour drive west of Philadelphia and an hour drive north of Baltimore, Md.

A "shelter in place" was issued and later lifted for schools in the Spring Grove Area school district, which includes North Codorus.

