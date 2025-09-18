© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump wraps up state visit to U.K.

By Willem Marx,
Leila Fadel
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:22 AM CDT

After a day of royal pomp, President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom closes with a business reception and a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content