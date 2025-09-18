Trump wraps up state visit to U.K.

On today's show, we learn that NorthWest Arkansas Community College is offering workshops to help people better understand how to use artificial intelligence. Also, we hear from "All Things Considered's" Mary Louise Kelly about a new podcast from NPR about national security. Plus, a conversation with the CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center.
University of Arizona Dorrance Dean of the College of Humanities Alain-Philippe Durand argues that humanities degrees provide critical thinking, collaboration and adaptability. He visits the University of Arkansas to share his message.