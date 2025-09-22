Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The Walton Arts Center’s Starrlight Jazz Club season begins Sept. 20 with a concert by Brazilian virtuoso André Mehmari, who spoke with Robert Ginsburg about music, improvisation, and his lifelong love of radio.