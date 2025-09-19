Walton Arts Center previews new season with a quiz

Walton Arts Center’s 2024–25 season is underway, offering a wide range of performances across multiple series. Vice President of Programming Jennifer Ross and Director of Programming Kurt Owens previewed the lineup during a recent Ozarks at Large quiz.

Land O’Lakes Series: Straight No Chaser opens Nov. 4 with their Holiday Road Tour, followed by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Old Crow Medicine Show’s first WAC appearance, Mandy Patinkin in January, Solas celebrating their 30th anniversary, and Chris Thile on April 12.

Straight No Chaser opens Nov. 4 with their followed by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Old Crow Medicine Show’s first WAC appearance, Mandy Patinkin in January, Solas celebrating their 30th anniversary, and Chris Thile on April 12. Off Dickson Series: Modeled on Off-Broadway, the series includes Clue, The Choir of Man, The Simon and Garfunkel Story, interactive Dungeons & Dragons show The Twenty-Sided Tavern, and Blue Man Group.

Modeled on Off-Broadway, the series includes interactive Dungeons & Dragons show and Blue Man Group. Coca-Cola Night Out: Screenings of The Craft and Scream on Halloween, plus Mrs. Doubtfire, Tango After Dark, Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight, and Riverdance ’s 30th anniversary tour.

Screenings of and on Halloween, plus Richard Thomas in and ’s 30th anniversary tour. Pringle’s Family Fun Series: Features The Remember Balloons, Wicked Sing-Along, Dog Man the Musical, The Snowman concert with SoNA, holiday films ( The Muppet Christmas Carol and Home Alone ), The Music Man, Secrets of Space, Mermaid Theatre’s Billy Goats Gruff, Dinosaur World Live, and The American Revolution.

Features concert with SoNA, holiday films ( and ), Mermaid Theatre’s and Comedy Zone: Entering its third season with comics including Miles Weber, Dustin Ybarra, Aida Rodriguez, Jon Reep, and Andi Woodhull.

Entering its third season with comics including Miles Weber, Dustin Ybarra, Aida Rodriguez, Jon Reep, and Andi Woodhull. Jazz Series: Curated by Robert Ginsberg, highlights include Brazilian pianist André Mehmari, Tuck and Patti, Camille Thurman Quartet, Mike Stern Band, Michael Mayo, and the African Rhythms Alumni Quintet.

Curated by Robert Ginsberg, highlights include Brazilian pianist André Mehmari, Tuck and Patti, Camille Thurman Quartet, Mike Stern Band, Michael Mayo, and the African Rhythms Alumni Quintet. West Street Live: Intimate concerts with The War and Treaty, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Sunny Sweeney, and Mary Gauthier.

Additional standalone shows and the popular 10x10 Arts Series will also return. The full schedule is available at Walton Arts Center.

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.