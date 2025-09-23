Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Springdale Public School students and Cox Communications are collaborating with a local artist to transform old electronics into public art. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis was at the kickoff event last Thursday and offers this report.