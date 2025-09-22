Sound Perimeter: Borderless Music

Tonight, Sept. 22, 2025, at 6 p.m., we gather at the Fayetteville Public Library’s Walker Community Room for Borderless Sound: Latin American Composers and the World Stage, a live edition of Sound Perimeter in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Piazzolla bending tango toward the future, Gabriela Ortiz dissolving categories with conviction, and Angelica Negrón inviting us to move freely without borders. We’ll add Miguel del Águila’s velocity and heart, groove that thinks and dances at once. We’ll mix stories with brief excerpts and time for conversation. Today's Sound Perimeter is an entry point to tonight’s presentation and to the concept of borderless music.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.