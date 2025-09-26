© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:15 AM CDT

The Justice Department indicts former FBI Director James Comey, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calls top military officials to meet, Trump threatens large-scale layoffs if government shuts down.

NPR News
Steve Inskeep
A Martínez
