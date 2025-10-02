Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Emory Hopkins of the Sierra Club and Fayetteville sustainability director Peter Nierengarten discuss poor scores for SWEPCO, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Entergy in the "Dirty Truth" report, rising electricity rates, and what Arkansans can do to push for cleaner, affordable energy.
Playwright Jonathan Norton and director Dexter J. Singleton discuss their new play "Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmie’s Chicken Shack in Harlem," premiering at TheatreSquared before touring nationally.
From Visual Art Night at the Medium to TEDx Fayetteville, Crystal Bridges’ art fair, the Hilberry Music Festival, and Banned Books Week, Brittany Johnson of CACHE highlights arts and culture events happening across the region this month.