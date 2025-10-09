© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Would you pay $60 a pound for butter? The luxury butter market might surprise you

By Ailsa Chang,
Linah MohammadJeanette Woods
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:18 PM CDT

Would you pay $60 a pound for butter? Shoppers are spending big bucks for premium butter.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content