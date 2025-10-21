© 2025 KUAF
Sudan's El Fasher nears collapse amid famine and relentless strikes

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:53 AM CDT

After 18 months under siege, El Fasher in Sudan's remote Darfur region has become a famine-stricken, bomb-blasted city on the brink of extinction.

Emmanuel Akinwotu
