© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How an Oregon writer finds fulfillment in picking up litter

By Jeanette Woods,
Matt OzugKai McNamee
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

Even small actions can have a positive impact

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content