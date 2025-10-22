How an Oregon writer finds fulfillment in picking up litter

On today's show, we hear a conversation advocating for increased public and private investment in affordable housing. Plus, the Madness of Edgar Allen Poe. We also hear from jazz musician Camille Thurman.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will use a $11.7 million NIH grant to launch the Maternal and Reproductive Community Health Excellence Research Center, focusing on rural maternal health innovations and access across the state.
University of Pennsylvania associate professor Heidi Voskuhl will deliver this semester’s Honors College Mic address at the University of Arkansas, exploring how engineers emerged as a professional class and how technology’s consequences shape society.