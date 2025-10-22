Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will use a $11.7 million NIH grant to launch the Maternal and Reproductive Community Health Excellence Research Center, focusing on rural maternal health innovations and access across the state.
University of Pennsylvania associate professor Heidi Voskuhl will deliver this semester’s Honors College Mic address at the University of Arkansas, exploring how engineers emerged as a professional class and how technology’s consequences shape society.