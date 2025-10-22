Parts of the White House's East Wing demolished to begin ballroom construction

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will use a $11.7 million NIH grant to launch the Maternal and Reproductive Community Health Excellence Research Center, focusing on rural maternal health innovations and access across the state.
University of Pennsylvania associate professor Heidi Voskuhl will deliver this semester’s Honors College Mic address at the University of Arkansas, exploring how engineers emerged as a professional class and how technology’s consequences shape society.