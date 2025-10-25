Prime Minister Netanyahu stands increasingly alone at home and abroad

Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Laurie Smith, Career and Technical Education teacher at Lincoln High School, was named CTE Teacher of the Year. She leads courses for students interested in careers in EMS, firefighting, and criminal detention.
Theater faculty and students at NorthWest Arkansas Community College discuss the value of collaboration and creativity ahead of a public presentation of original student plays on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in White Auditorium. Admission is free, with donations accepted.