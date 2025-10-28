Photos: Hurricane Melissa blasts through Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday as the strongest storm in the island's history. The Category 5 hurricane tore a path of destruction across the island, causing major flooding and power cuts. Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the country a "disaster area."
The massive storm swept through Cuba early this morning as a Category 2 hurricane. Over 750,000 residents were evacuated ahead of the storm. Melissa is now carving a path towards the Bahamas.
The intense winds have diminished in Jamaica, but the National Hurricane Center warns that heavy rains and flooding might continue.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The emergency order cuts back the daily trout possession limit in areas surrounding the state’s four most significant cold-water fisheries. Trey Reid, the assistant chief of communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, talks about the causes behind the shortfalls in the production of trout and what anglers can expect in the coming months.
Main Street Fort Smith executive director Amanda Hager talks with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about Ghouls on Garrison, a family-friendly downtown trick-or-treating event featuring local businesses, costumes, and community connection.