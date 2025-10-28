The Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur has fallen to paramilitary forces

The emergency order cuts back the daily trout possession limit in areas surrounding the state’s four most significant cold-water fisheries. Trey Reid, the assistant chief of communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, talks about the causes behind the shortfalls in the production of trout and what anglers can expect in the coming months.
Main Street Fort Smith executive director Amanda Hager talks with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about Ghouls on Garrison, a family-friendly downtown trick-or-treating event featuring local businesses, costumes, and community connection.