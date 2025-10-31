Photos: Food banks scramble to get ready as SNAP funding deadline looms

On Saturday, some 42 million people in the U.S. who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could lose the ability to afford food because of the ongoing government shutdown.
The Trump administration has warned that the debit-like EBT cards that hold an individual's SNAP funds won't be refilled when the money runs out on Nov. 1 — despite millions in emergency contingency money being available.
This comes as more than 700,000 federal workers are furloughed without pay or continue to work without their regular paychecks also because of the government shutdown.
These crises have placed immense pressure on food banks and food pantries across the country to fill in and provide much needed supplies for hungry families.
A new Annie E. Casey Foundation report shows child poverty in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2021. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families’ Pete Gess explains how the loss of pandemic-era tax credits and SNAP funding cuts are driving hardship across the state.
The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville has officially opened its doors beside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The new campus merges art, nature and holistic health in medical education, reflecting Alice Walton’s vision to transform how future physicians are trained.