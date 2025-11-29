David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
National Geographic’s "The Greatest Wildlife Photographs" is now on view at The Momentary, showcasing groundbreaking images, the risks photographers take to capture them, and the deep connections between people and the natural world.
A new UAMS study finds rural and older Arkansans prefer mail and phone surveys over digital tools, and researchers say offering multiple formats is essential to capturing the voices often missing from cancer research.