Trump administration approves $10B arms sale to Taiwan

A new 2025 executive order from President Trump directs national parks to remove signs depicting U.S. history in a negative light, prompting criticism from historians and visitors across Arkansas and beyond.
The National Cold War Center in Blytheville, Ark., aims to open by 2030. Executive Director Christian Ostermann says the $75 million museum will explore the global, national and local history of the Cold War.