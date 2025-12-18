Venezuelans react to Trump's threat to block country's oil sales

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
A new 2025 executive order from President Trump directs national parks to remove signs depicting U.S. history in a negative light, prompting criticism from historians and visitors across Arkansas and beyond.
The National Cold War Center in Blytheville, Ark., aims to open by 2030. Executive Director Christian Ostermann says the $75 million museum will explore the global, national and local history of the Cold War.