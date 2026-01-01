© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Affordable Care Act subsidies have expired. What that means for millions of Americans

By Sarah Boden,
A Martínez
Published January 1, 2026 at 6:02 AM CST

Jan. 1 is the day the extra financial help to buy Affordable Care Act health insurance goes away.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Sarah Boden
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Related Content