Venezuelan expats celebrate Maduro's arrest, but question their country's future

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Jane Austen enthusiasts marked the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth at the Fayetteville Tea House, celebrating with tea, conversation and the founding of the Ozark Foothills Jane Austen Society chapter.
Bentonville High School students partner with Autism Involves Me for Aim to Give, a campaign to provide sensory bags with noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to local businesses in northwest Arkansas.