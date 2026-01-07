Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Cole Borgstadt discusses the Water Witch film series at Puritan Coffee and Beer, featuring four curated films with custom cocktails, beginning with Tampopo on Jan. 15, expanding community gatherings in winter.