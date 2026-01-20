China's birth rate fell to a record low last year despite attempts to boost it

Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include a Beloved Community Festival, service projects, scholarship events, worship services and a virtual march honoring Dr. King’s legacy.