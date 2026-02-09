© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week

NPR | By Bill Chappell,
Michel Martin
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:52 AM CST

The search for Nancy Guthrie is now in its second week. The Guthrie family released a new video addressing their mother's apparent abductors over the weekend.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Content