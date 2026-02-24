© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Savannah Guthrie offers $1 million reward for information about missing mother Nancy

NPR | By Alana Wise
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:23 PM CST

In an emotional video plea, Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million family reward for her mother, Nancy's, recovery.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Related Content