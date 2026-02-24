© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will American shoppers get a tariff refund?

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:02 PM CST

Americans paid for tariffs. They shouldn't expect their money back.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Stephan Bisaha
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content