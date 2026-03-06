Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Student housing continues to be a critical part of the broader conversation around housing in the city of Fayetteville, home to the state’s flagship university and over 34,000 students, as of Fall 2025.
Pearl McElfish of UAMS's Institute for Community Health Innovation discusses why Arkansas was one of just six states to improve prenatal care, and what still needs to happen to keep the momentum going.
Author Benjamin Hale discusses Cave Mountain, his new book linking his cousin's 2001 rescue in Newton County with a 1978 cult murder in the same Arkansas wilderness, at the Fayetteville Public Library on March 10.