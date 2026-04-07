© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vance visits Hungary to bolster support for prime minister ahead of election

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

Vice President JD Vance is in Budapest to join an election rally for incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of Hungary's election.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Related Content