Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The University of Arkansas Fine Arts Center reopens April 16 after a $38 million restoration. School of Art director Rachel Debuque reflects on the building's history and its future as a hub for arts education.