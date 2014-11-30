RMI Medical Experts Visit Ozarks

UAMS Northwest hosted a Marshallese health forum last week, and as Jacqueline Froelich reports, the event marked the first time that Marshallese medical experts, including RMI physician Dr. Sheldon Riklon (third from left) traveled to the Ozarks to speak publicly about islanders’ complex health concerns.
