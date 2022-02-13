Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Marshallese community
A movie night tonight in Springdale, at Black Oak Apartments, also includes burgers and a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The Arkansas Coalition of…
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
The nonprofit Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese is hosting “Celebrating Women Through Health and Education,” an International Women’s Day event, on Mar.…
Pacific Islanders, including thousands of Marshallese adults legally residing in Arkansas under a Compact of Free Association, are free to enroll in…
This month, the Walton Family Foundation hosted a virtual conference in tandem with the release of a five-year strategy for the foundation and its…
On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In…
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Ozark Guidance a $4 million expansion grant to develop a Certified Community…
This week, a Democrat-led House panel launched a probe into coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the country. On Monday, the House Select…
Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-District 89, has filed HB1342, also known as the Marshallese Law Enforcement Act. Currently, state law requires police officers to…
Nineteen Pacific Islander organizations in the U.S., including two in Arkansas — which successfully lobbied Congress to restore Medicaid benefits to their…