New Diamond Pipeline to Carry Crude Across North Central Arkansas
A new interstate oil pipeline, running from the nation’s largest oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to a Valero refinery in Memphis, Tennessee will traverse the foothills of the Ozarks. The Milsap family, who own land along the route in Pope County, are working to educate other affected property owners. (Correction: Plains All American Pipeline says the Diamond Pipeline as presently planned will not run through Arkansas Game & Fish property.)