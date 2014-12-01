© 2022 KUAF
New Diamond Pipeline to Carry Crude Across North Central Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 1, 2014 at 2:13 PM CST
A new interstate oil pipeline, running from the nation’s largest oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to a Valero refinery in Memphis, Tennessee will traverse the foothills of the Ozarks. The Milsap family, who own land along the route in Pope County, are working to educate other affected property owners. (Correction: Plains All American Pipeline says the Diamond Pipeline as presently planned will not run through Arkansas Game & Fish property.)

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
