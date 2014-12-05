© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Chemicals Used by Fracking Industry Associated with Certain Health Risks, New Report Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 5, 2014 at 1:07 PM CST
UOGchemhealth.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The article appearing today in the journal Reviews on Environmental Health finds that chemicals used in unconventional oil and gas production, including fracking, are linked to reproductive and developmental human health risks.
 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories fracking
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content