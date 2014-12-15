Tracking White Nose Syndrome Survival Among Bats

News regarding White Nose Syndrome, a fungus which has killed more than 5 million cave dwelling bats in the Eastern U.S. has consistently been bad, since it was first documented in upstate New York in the winter of 2006, spreading to 25 states. But as Jacqueline Froelich reports, new research indicates certain bats can survive the disease.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.