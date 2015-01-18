0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Paraprofessionals Play Key Role in Arkansas Special Education
More than two thousand paraprofessionals assist public school special education teachers across Arkansas. Highly valued, yet underpaid, these dedicated individuals help children with differences thrive in the classroom. Jacqueline Froelich profiles several paraprofessionals and team teacher at work, as well as speaks with a special education veteran about the inherent challenges.
