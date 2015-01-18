© 2022 KUAF
Paraprofessionals Play Key Role in Arkansas Special Education

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 18, 2015 at 9:17 AM CST
More than two thousand paraprofessionals assist public school special education teachers across Arkansas. Highly valued, yet underpaid, these dedicated individuals help children with differences thrive in the classroom. Jacqueline Froelich profiles several paraprofessionals and team teacher at work, as well as speaks with a special education veteran about the inherent challenges.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
