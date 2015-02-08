Feud in Butler Hollow

Mark Twain National Forest is proposing restoration of Butler Hollow in southern Barry County, Missouri along the Arkansas border. The Ozark Highlands preserve was originally a white oak-savannah, rich with glades. Decades of logging and fire suppression eventually transformed the forest into a dense red oak-cedar habitat. And as Jacqueline Froelich reports, certain residents who cherish the forest in its present state want it left alone.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.