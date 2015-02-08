© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Feud in Butler Hollow

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 8, 2015 at 8:40 AM CST
Mark Twain National Forest is proposing restoration of Butler Hollow in southern Barry County, Missouri along the Arkansas border. The Ozark Highlands preserve was originally a white oak-savannah, rich with glades. Decades of logging and fire suppression eventually transformed the forest into a dense red oak-cedar habitat. And as Jacqueline Froelich reports, certain residents who cherish the forest in its present state want it left alone.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
