U.S. Forest Service
University of Missouri-Columbia research associate professor ermeritus of forest health and mycology, Johann Bruhn, says climate change is already…
Vegetation and invasive plant species along thousands of miles of roads in 11 Arkansas counties could be controlled under a proposed management plan. The…
The Southern Region U.S. National Forest Service has waived all campground fees until further notice in Texas and ten other states, including Arkansas,…
Mark Twain National Forest is proposing restoration of Butler Hollow in southern Barry County, Missouri along the Arkansas border. The Ozark Highlands…
The U.S.D.A. Forest Service is planning to harvest nearly 2000 acres of trees and thin an additional 1400 acres at a place called Locust Gap in Madison…