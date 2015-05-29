Razorfest Nets 34,000 Pounds of Food for NWA Food Bank

The annual food drive had an initial goal of 5,000 pounds of food, but organizers say because of generous support from event sponsors and from the community, more than 40,000 northwest Arkansas resident's won't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Meanwhile, drainage improvements could close a portion of Highway 264 in Bethel Heights this weekend, and the Drennen-Scott Historic Site in Van Buren gets a grant to help restore a neighboring historic working-class home.