Razorfest Nets 34,000 Pounds of Food for NWA Food Bank

The annual food drive had an initial goal of 5,000 pounds of food, but organizers say because of generous support from event sponsors and from the community, more than 40,000 northwest Arkansas resident's won't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Meanwhile, drainage improvements could close a portion of Highway 264 in Bethel Heights this weekend, and the Drennen-Scott Historic Site in Van Buren gets a grant to help restore a neighboring historic working-class home.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.