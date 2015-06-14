© 2022 KUAF
New Public Forest Fracking Standards Initiated

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 14, 2015 at 9:39 AM CDT
In March, the U.S. Department of Interior new standards on oil and gas hydraulic fracturing on public lands—which will affect drilling taking place on places like the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. The rule require companies to safeguard drilling to protect public health and the environment. We query state minerals regulators, the forest service and a key conservation group about the new standards.

To read about the new standards, click here

You can also read EPA’s newly released draft assessment of the potential impacts to drinking water resources from hydraulic fracturing, available for public comment and peer review.

MUSIC: "Bassooning" the Beau Hunks

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
