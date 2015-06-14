New Public Forest Fracking Standards Initiated

In March, the U.S. Department of Interior new standards on oil and gas hydraulic fracturing on public lands—which will affect drilling taking place on places like the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. The rule require companies to safeguard drilling to protect public health and the environment. We query state minerals regulators, the forest service and a key conservation group about the new standards.

