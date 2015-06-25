© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Improvement Opportunities Topic of Watershed Meetings

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published June 25, 2015 at 1:03 PM CDT

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has released initial estimates on damage done during May's severe storms and flooding. The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is taking part in a national initiative to entice more people to volunteer at their local Veterans Affairs hospital, and the Beaver Watershed Alliance in July will hold a series of meetings to gather input on improving water quality in the White River-Beaver Lake Watershed. The meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 7th, 6-8 pm - Lost Bridge Village Community Association
  • Saturday, July 18th, 11:30 - 1:30 pm - Hobbs State Park—Conservation Area Visitor Center
  • Monday, July 20th, 6-8 pm - Sonora Baptist Church
  • Thursday, July 23rd, 6-8 pm - Goshen Community Building
  • Monday, July 27th, 6-8 pm - Rogers Water Utilities

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefs
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis