Ozarks at Large Stories

Veteran History Project Wants You

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 31, 2015 at 11:59 AM CDT
A free workshop will be held Saturday afternoon August 1st at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale to teach oral history skills to those wishing to participate in the federal Veterans History Project. We speak with workshop facilitator Jo Blatti. Reservations are required to enroll. Call (501) 372-7153 or contact the Shiloh Museum

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
