Veteran History Project Wants You

A free workshop will be held Saturday afternoon August 1st at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale to teach oral history skills to those wishing to participate in the federal Veterans History Project. We speak with workshop facilitator Jo Blatti. Reservations are required to enroll. Call (501) 372-7153 or contact the Shiloh Museum.
