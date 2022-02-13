Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Veterans
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding benefits to all LGBTQ+ service members for the first time. The Veterans Health Care System of the…
A $10 million dollar development to house low-income veterans called Patriots Park will break ground later this year on the corner of North Street and…
The Deborah Sampson Act is an omnibus bill signed into law Jan. 5, intended to remove barriers to and improve women veterans' medical care at U.S.…
Hundreds of Arkansas farmers who've served in the U.S. Military have formed a state chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition. Chapter President Michael…
Like so many other observances this year, Veteran's Day ceremonies around the state will be largely virtual. One of them will be hosted at the Mosaic…
Residents and staff at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Nursing Home in Fayetteville were honored with a parade of cars, trucks and motorcycles…
Last summer's launch of the Mission Act by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs greatly expands health care access for millions of veterans says VA…
The Kingston VFW/American Legion Hall has been shuttered, due to destructive summer flooding, but last week, the historic veterans post received a free…
For the third consecutive year, a traveling memorial honoring Arkansans who died in military service is on display at J.B. Hunt’s corporate offices in…
Vet Veggies in Springdale, a veteran-owned enterprise, provides fresh leafy green hydroponic-grown vegetables and herbs year-round to Northwest Arkansas…