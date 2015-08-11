© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A New Madrid Quake Could Be Both Prolonged and Strong, New Study Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 11, 2015 at 1:36 PM CDT
nmsz_shakes.jpg

Scientists have simulated potential future earthquakes on the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and northwest Tennessee. The region experienced a devastating series of quakes in the early 19th century. Based on that record, a twenty-first century quake, experts say, could produce a magnitude 7 plus event, shaking places like Memphis and Little Rock for prolonged periods.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Earthquakes
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich