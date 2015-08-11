A New Madrid Quake Could Be Both Prolonged and Strong, New Study Says

Scientists have simulated potential future earthquakes on the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and northwest Tennessee. The region experienced a devastating series of quakes in the early 19th century. Based on that record, a twenty-first century quake, experts say, could produce a magnitude 7 plus event, shaking places like Memphis and Little Rock for prolonged periods.
