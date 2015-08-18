© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

National LGBT Civil Rights Group Getting Flack From Homegrown LGBT Arkansas Organizers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 18, 2015 at 1:40 PM CDT
Jacqueline Froelich
A little over a year ago, the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT civil rights organization based in Washington, D.C., announced it would spend $8.5 million dollars to expand LGBT equality in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. While many southern LGBT activists look up to HRC as a powerful ally, a growing number of activists see HRC very differently.

Ozarks at Large Stories Human Rights CampaignLGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
