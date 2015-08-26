Ozark Bridges Prime Summertime Habitat for Bats

Cool crevices and undersides of highway bridges on the Ozarks are superior daytime roosting places for rare eastern small-footed bats in summer, says Blake Sasse, Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife agent. He's charged with monitoring both thriving and endangered Arkansas bats, for research and recovery. We go out in the field to observe him capturing, logging, and releasing bridge bats.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.