AGFC
Chronic wasting disease has continued its slow spread into Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working…
A new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conservation education and nature center is being built in Springdale. Construction of the $18 million facility…
The Attorney General’s office has gotten complaints of people receiving phone calls, often from a number with a Jamaican area code, claiming to the be…
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking all hunters who use Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area to participate in an electronic registration each…
Black bear sightings in Washington County have been reported to Fayetteville Animal Services in recent weeks. Officials say the bears typically migrate…
In February, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that an elk discovered in Newton County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Since…
With deer archery season underway, and muzzleloader and modern gun seasons just around the corner, we speak with a hunter education coordinator from the…
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is seeking public comment through Sept. 11 on its draft Arkansas Wildlife Action Plan that deals with threatened…
Cool crevices and undersides of highway bridges on the Ozarks are superior daytime roosting places for rare eastern small-footed bats in summer, says…
Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced the newest member to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.